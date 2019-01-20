Fire at Kumbh Mela, no one injured

A fire broke out at a camp at Saturday, officials said, adding there was no reports of any injury to anyone.

The fire broke out around 6 PM and fire fighters extinguished it with minutes, police said.

A few pieces of furniture were damaged in the incident, they said.

The 2019 commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)