Fire at Kumbh Mela, no one injured

Press Trust of India  |  Allahabad 

A fire broke out at a camp at Kumbh Mela Saturday, officials said, adding there was no reports of any injury to anyone.

The fire broke out around 6 PM and fire fighters extinguished it with minutes, police said.

A few pieces of furniture were damaged in the incident, they said.

The 2019 Kumbh Mela commenced on January 15 on Makar Sankranti. Mahashivratri on March 4 will mark the last bathing day. More than 12 crore people are expected to take part in the event over the next 50 days.

