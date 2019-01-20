2 held in Jharkhand for killing criminal in West Bengal

The police here have arrested two youths in connection with the killing of a mafia don in on Monday, and recovered a firearm from their possession, police said on Saturday.

Rammurthi alias Ramua, a mafia shot dead at his home in North-24 Parganas district in West Bengal, the police said.

The Police had arrested one Prasant Kumar, a resident of Zone 1 of Birsanagar while investigating the case and got information from him while interrogation, the of Police (SSP) of district, said.

At present, Kumar was staying in Durgapur in West Bengal, the SSP said.

Addressing a press conference here, Birtharay said, based Prasant Kumar's confession, the city police here arrested two youths - S and Vishal Menon, both residents of Zone 1 of Birsanagar.

was a college mate of the slained mafia dons son in Visakhapatnam, he said.

Both and Menon told police that they killed at the behest of victims son, the SSP said.

Ramuas son had provided the firearm to the accused and also informed them when his father would be sleeping, the SSP added.

Ramua's son had decided to kill him since he (Ramua) used to torture him and his mother, the said.

Birtharay said a 9mm pistol used for killing and five live cartridges were recovered from their possession along with a cash of Rs 30,000, which they had taken as Supari (contract) for eliminating

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)