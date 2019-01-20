Czech defence minister to attend Aero India in Bengaluru: PM Andrej Babis

Andrej Saturday said his country is ready to step up Indo-Czech cooperation in defence and other sectors, and its will visit Bengaluru next month to attend

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event at the here, he also hailed as a "charismatic leader" with a "vision".

was on an official visit to from January 17-19. He led a Czech delegation at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019, with as a partner country.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the Summit. The entire gamut of bilateral relations including important global and regional issues of mutual interest was discussed during the talks, officials said.

"We discussed concretely, defence cooperation, (trucks), Skoda, our investments, possibility of a between and Praguie, tourism and other areas of cooperation," he said Saturday, when asked what the two prime ministers discussed.

Czech and on Saturday inaugurated a new at its in Pune as part of its 2.0 India project.

attended the programme and also inaugurated a at in Pune.

On defence cooperation, he said, "We are ready to increase our defence cooperation in passive radars and other things... Our will visit India next month to participate in India event in Bengaluru."



India 2019 will be held in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24 and the defence exhibition will see participation of top fighter-jet manufacturers, defence equipment makers and companies related to the sector.

On bilateral ties, Babis said, "Both countries have a long history of cooperation. Old Czech brands like Skoda and symbolise that tie. A lot of Indians think is an Indian firm, which shows the deep connect."



He also pitched for extending cooperation in the education sector through students exchange programme.

Addressing a gathering at a reception held at the embassy in the evening, the Czech described his visit as "fantastic".

"We are looking forward to cooperate with Indian companies, universities, thinking about exchange of students. It was a great visit, and I leave with a lot of pleasant memories," he said.

Babis also unveiled a book on the journey of Ideal and Yezdi motorcycle brand in India, whose history is linked to the original motorcycle manufacturer which was founded in the then Czecholslovakia in 1929.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)