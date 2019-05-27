Fire audit not done by 99 pc Maha housing societies: Official

Nearly 99 per cent of the housing societies in have not got their fire audits done, an official claimed on Monday.

The housing societies were taking these essential safety requirements lightly, State Co-Operative Housing Federation told reporters here.

"Almost 99 of the housing societies in the state have not done their fire audit, which is mandatory," he said.

Last week, 22 students of a coaching institute were killed in a devastating fire at a four-storey building in Gujarat's district.

Referring to the death of three sanitation workers due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank in a complex here earlier this month, Rane said the housing societies should be aware of the safety norms and prevent such incidents from reoccurring.

He said a three-day housing expo would be held in Thane from Friday to raise awareness about various issues and some professional services which the residential societies can avail.

