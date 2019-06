A fire broke out in a dumpyard in the airport premises on Friday, but none was injured in the incident, officials said.

The fire was noticed in the dumpyard near Gate no.6 where trash, including wooden waste was dumped, they said.

Three fire tenders pressed into service doused the flames.

Nobody was injured in the fire nor did it hinder flight operations, they added.

