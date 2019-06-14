No flights during daytime at CIAL for four months from Nov 20

There will be no flight operations during daytime at the Limited for four months from November 20 due to runway re-carpeting works, CIAL said here Friday.

"As the mandatory runway re-carpeting work of airport is slated in November, CIAL has instructed all the operating airlines to re-schedule their for four months from November 20," an airport statement said.

The major re-carpeting work will start on November 20, 2019 and continue till March 28, 2020.

"There will be no flight operations from 10 AM to 6 PM in that period. The daytime flights will be re-scheduled to the night," the statement said.

As per the prescribed practices, all airports should re-carpet their runways once in around 10 years.

airport had started commercial operations in 1999 and the runway underwent its first re-carpeting in 2009.

This is the second re-carpeting work fixed for the 3400 metre long and 60 metrewide runway and will cost Rs 151 crore.

The work includes re-tarring, maintenance and overhauling of entire stretch of the runway and taxiway.

The daily re-tarred portion has to be prepared for aircraft operation by the time the runway is handed back for operation.

During the course of re-carpeting, the AGL (Airfield Ground Lighting) system will be upgraded to III from the existing I.

"This will considerably improve the operational efficiency and aerodrome safety, especially during low visibility and adverse weather conditions",the statement said.

As part of the III lighting system, the spacing of existing runway centreline lights would be reduced from the existing 30 metres to 15 metres and the runway would be provided touch down zone lighting and approach side row lighting, the statement said.

CIAL has already intimated airlines to re-schedule the timetable for the period to provide the updated schedule to passengers who book in advance



At present CIAL handles 240 aircraft movements a day.

As a majority of international flights operate from 6 PM to 9 AM, the re-carpeting would not affect international traffic in a big way, it said.

But around 35 domestic services have to be re-scheduled, the statement added.

