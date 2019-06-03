Fire breaks out in the laundry room of a plush hotel in west Delhi

A fire broke out in the laundry room of a plush hotel in west Delhi's Janakpuri, officials of the Fire Service (DFS) said Monday.

No injury or casualty was reported, they said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 6.34 am after which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire broke out in the laundry room situated on the second floor of the The fire was brought under control by 6.55 am," a said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)