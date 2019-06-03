Eid's festive sprit grips Kashmir valley

Markets in and elsewhere in the valley wore a festive look Monday as people began shopping for Eid-ul-Fitr which will be celebrated this week to mark the end of the holy month of

Bakeries, confectioneries and toy shops witnessed heavy rush of customers as Muslims began the preparation for the festival at the end month-long fasting.

Shops selling readymade garments, clothes and shoes, besides mutton and chicken, were found doing brisk business.

Road leading to various markets witnessed massive traffic jams as people thronged them for shopping.

Markets like Gonikhan and Nowhatta, which are popular for women and children items, were jam-packed since the morning.

The roadside vendors have also set up stalls at Lal Chowk and in adjoining areas selling all kinds of merchandise. Serpentine queues were witnessed at outlets and banks.

The fasting month will end on Tuesday or day after depending on the sighting of the moon.

