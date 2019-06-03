Former Arsenal player Reyes laid to rest in Spain after car crash

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral in on Monday of former Real and Arsenal forward Jose Antonio Reyes, who was killed in a

Reyes' coffin, drapped in the flag of his boyhood club Sevilla, was carried through the streets of his hometown of before the funeral service at a local church. The 35-year-old former Spanish international died Saturday in an accident on the main road from to

The crash and resultant fireball also claimed the life of one of his cousins while another passenger was still in hospital Monday, according to police.

Images from the scene of the crash show the flipped on its roof. de reported Reyes was driving over 200 kilometres (125 miles) per hour at the time of the accident while sports daily Mundo Deportivo, citing a police report, said he was going at 237 kilometres per hour.

Contacted by AFP, a for force which is investigating the accident declined to comment on the reports.

On the day of the crash former Spanish international criticised Reyes, who reportedly owned a fleet of high-powered cars, for driving at high speed.

"Speeding is a reprehensible attitude. There were victims in the accident aside from the Reyes does not deserve a tribute like a hero. Nevertheless I regret what happened and that I pray for their souls," tweeted Canizares, who was part of Spain's national team at the same time as Reyes.

A minute's silence was held for Reyes before Saturday's final in between and

Reyes shot to fame at and was snapped up by Arsenal, where he was part of the unbeaten 'Invincibles' who won the 2003-2004 title. Reyes later had spells at Real and Atletico

He won the five times, twice with Atletico Madrid and three times in his second spell at Sevilla.

Reyes played 21 times for between 2003 and 2006, scoring four goals. He also won domestic league titles with Real Madrid and Benfica.

