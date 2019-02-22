Fire claims seven lives in Bihar village

Seven persons including four children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a village in district on Friday, a top said.

According to District Magistrate, Gopalganj, Animesh Kumar Parashar, the incident took place at Bakhri village in the early hours killing Bakridan Shah (36), Husntara Khatoon (35), Sufrina (8), Hasanuddin Miyan (24), Salauddin (7) and Shamima (8) besides a seven-month-old boy.

All the deceased belonged to the same extended family and they lived in a hutment which caught fire, apparently, on account of a short circuit, the said.

