JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

15 dead, 30 fall ill after consuming spurious liquor in Assam

Spinner Bisht guides India to 66-run win over England in 1st women ODI
Business Standard

Fire claims seven lives in Bihar village

Press Trust of India  |  Gopalganj (Bihar) 

Seven persons including four children were charred to death in a fire that broke out in a village in Gopalganj district on Friday, a top district official said.

According to District Magistrate, Gopalganj, Animesh Kumar Parashar, the incident took place at Bakhri village in the early hours killing Bakridan Shah (36), Husntara Khatoon (35), Sufrina (8), Hasanuddin Miyan (24), Salauddin (7) and Shamima (8) besides a seven-month-old boy.

All the deceased belonged to the same extended family and they lived in a hutment which caught fire, apparently, on account of a short circuit, the District Magistrate said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 22 2019. 16:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements