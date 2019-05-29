JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC agrees to examine power of tax authorities to arrest individual for GST evasion
Business Standard

Fire in Greater Noida factory

Press Trust of India  |  Noida (UP) 

A fire ripped through a factory in Greater Noida in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out around 3 am at the factory on Gurudwara road in Surajpur area, they said.

"A team of police and around half-a-dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire was later brought under control," a police official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, the police said.

The incident comes a day after a fire broke out in a garment export factory in Noida's Sector 63 area. Nobody was injured in the fire but loss to property was reported, according to officials.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 11:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements