Fire in Greater Noida factory

A fire ripped through a factory in Greater in the early hours on Wednesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the fire that broke out around 3 am at the factory on Gurudwara road in Surajpur area, they said.

"A team of police and around half-a-dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately. The fire was later brought under control," a said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known, the police said.

The incident comes a day after a fire broke out in a garment export factory in Noida's Sector 63 area. Nobody was injured in the fire but loss to property was reported, according to officials.

