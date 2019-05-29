Tragedy averted, 50 girls rescued from blaze in Janakpuri hostel

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Fifty girls were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a girls hostel near the Janakpuri metro station in west Delhi on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

Six of the girls were taken to a nearby hospital due to problems caused by smoke inhalation, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

Two of them were discharged after first aid, he said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 3 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the fire officer said.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 AM, the fire officer added.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 11:20 IST

