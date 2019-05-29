Tragedy averted, 50 girls rescued from blaze in Janakpuri hostel

Fifty girls were safely evacuated after a fire broke out in a girls hostel near the metro station in west on Wednesday morning, the Fire Service (DFS) said.

Six of the girls were taken to a nearby hospital due to problems caused by smoke inhalation, said.

Two of them were discharged after first aid, he said.

The fire department said they received a call about the blaze at 3 AM after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in an electric panel at the basement entry of the hostel, the said.

The fire was brought under control by 3.30 AM, the added.

