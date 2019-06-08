'Fish prasadam' distribution begins in Hyderabad

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The more than a century old practice of distributing the famous 'fish prasadam' to people for relief from asthma began at the Exhibition Grounds here on Saturday.

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yaday formally launched the event to be held on Saturday and Sunday, an official release said.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the event as thousands of asthma patients are expected to converge in the area to take the 'fish prasadam'.

The Bathini family in Hyderabad has been distributing the 'fish prasadam' for more than 170 years.

It is administered on Mrigasira Karthi day, which marks the onset of monsoon, according to the Hindu calendar.

First Published: Sat, June 08 2019. 22:50 IST

