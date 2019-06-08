J&K chief secy reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

B V R Subrahmanyam on Saturday asked the police and administration to put all arrangements in place before June 25 for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath next month, an said.

Subrahmanyam reviewed the arrangements at a meeting, which was attended by the of police and other senior officers, the said.

The reviewed the facilities for the safe, smooth and secure movement of pilgrims, especially along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Baltal and Chandanwari route, the said.

Subrahmanyam directed the divisional commissioners of and Jammu to monitor the arrangements at transit camps, particularly in Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban, and in the base camps in Baltal and Chandanwari.

The asked the to work out a plan for transit camps, especially between Udhampur-Ramban-Banihal stretch, in the event of a blockade of the national highway due to landslides. He stressed on keeping the Mughal Road operational as an alternative route.

The chief secretary also reviewed the status of the track upgradation works on Baltal and Chandanwari routes up to the holy cave, improvements at the access control gates, establishment of camps, shelter sheds, health/medical camps and emergency operation centers (EOCs) at various locations, provision of drinking water supply, lighting, LPG, ration, medicine and mobile connectivity besides establishment of joint control rooms, the said.

The DGP informed that 11 mountain rescue teams of the police, four NDRF teams and rescue teams of the SDRF and the CRPF would be deployed at various locations to deal with various contingencies.

