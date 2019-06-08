Modi invokes 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' to stress on Maldives' importance

Extending his government's motto to the neighbourhood for the first time, on Saturday invoked "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas" to stress on the high importance that attaches to its relationship with Maldives, a Muslim-majority country.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Modi said "neighbourhood first" is his government's policy to realise the vision for an inclusive and sustainable development in the South Asian region.

"My government's motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwaas' (Together with all, for development of all and with trust of all) is not only for India, it is for the whole world, especially our neighbourhood. This motto is the basis of our (India's) foreign policy," he said.

"Neighbourhood first is also our policy and the significance of in it (foreign policy) is quite natural," the said.

Modi, who made his first overseas destination after being elected to power for the second term, said his trip to the South Asian archipelago nation is not just a "coincidence".

" (Ibrahim Mohamed) Solih made his first destination when he came to power (last year) and I am here to repay that gesture," he said.

Highlighting the special relationship that exists between the two countries, Modi said and have had trade ties dating back to over 2000 years.

"When it comes to language songs and linguistics, we have many cultural similarities," the said.

Underlining that India was the happiest to witness the victory of democracy in the recently concluded election in Maldives, Modi assured New Delhi's full support to Male in realising its aspirations for broad based socio-economic development and strengthening of democratic and independent institutions.

