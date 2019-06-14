Five AIMIM corporators suspended for day over chaos at meet

Five corporators of the AIMIM were suspended for the day Thursday for creating ruckus after they sought tabling of a proposal in the general body meeting of the local civic body to congratulate newly-elected party from the city

Nandkumar Ghodele, who was presiding over the meeting, rejected their proposal.

Instead, the general body meeting of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), ruled by the Shiv Sena-BJP combine, tabled a and all other MPs elected in the just held Lok Sabha polls.

After the ruling alliance-sponsored proposal was passed, the five AIMIM corporators created ruckus in the house and took away the mace kept at the Mayor's table.

Following this, they were suspended for the day.

Talking to the media outside the AMC building, Jaleel termed the suspension of his party's corporators as unfortunate.

The Aurangabad said he will now work to bring to light "scams" perpetrated by the saffron combine in the city.

Reacting to Jaleel's statement about unearthing "scams", BJP MLA from Aurangabad East said the should instead support his campaign against gutkhaand liquor and tell city residents about the two issues.

