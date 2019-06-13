US considers more options for detaining transgender migrants

About 300 migrants who identify as have been booked into the custody of US immigration authorities since October 1, marking the highest number since officials began keeping track in 2015.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering opening a second permanent facility where migrants can be detained amid the influx of Central Americans crossing the US- border.

The agency's says all options are being reviewed.

Price on Wednesday led the first of the agency's only permanent detention unit. The rural New unit opened in 2017.

He acknowledged a second unit would be a significant investment given the higher costs associated with transgender detainees.

The agency has been criticized for the deaths of two transgender women.

