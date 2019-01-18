Five Belgian Shepherd dogs inducted in Mumbai police

Five dogs have been inducted into the force to help in investigation and detection of crime, an said Friday.

The canines will be part of the police's Dog Squad, he said.

"Five new breed dogs have been inducted by the city police. They are going to help police in their investigation and detection efforts," said police DCP Manjunath Singe.

He said five lady constables have been deployed for handling these canines.

The constables will be responsible for their training and day-to-day operations, the DCP added.

