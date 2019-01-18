IRB Infra to start work on Rs 2,043-cr highway proj in Guj

Developers Friday said it will soon commence work on a Rs 2,043-crore highway project in Gujarat, part of the upcoming Vadodara-

The company had won the 23.74 km project on hybrid annuity mode from National Highways Authority of (NHAI) in March 2018.

"VK-1 Expressway Private Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary and a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) of Developers Ltd, has received an Appointed Date from NHAI for 23.740 km long (Kim) - Hybrid Annuity project, which is part of the upcoming -

"The SPV, in line with the NHAI's Appointed Date, is now set to commence the construction work on the project soon," the company said in a statement.

Appointed date is understood as the date from which the scheme comes into force. The project pertains to eight laning of 23.740-km long stretch on between and in

The project recently achieved the financial closure, the company said. The SPV will be receiving financial support of Rs 817 crores from the NHAI; equity support of Rs 245 crore from IRB Infra and project financing of Rs 981 crore from lenders.

