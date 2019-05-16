Five dead in Shanghai building collapse: city govt

Five people were killed on Thursday when a two-storey commercial building collapsed on construction workers who were renovating it, the city government said.

Chinese fire rescue authorities had earlier maintained that 19 out of 20 people buried in the rubble had been pulled to safety.

But the city government later said on an account that five of those pulled out were dead.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)