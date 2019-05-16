JUST IN
Business Standard

Five dead in Shanghai building collapse: city govt

AFP  |  Shanghai 

Five people were killed on Thursday when a two-storey Shanghai commercial building collapsed on construction workers who were renovating it, the city government said.

Chinese fire rescue authorities had earlier maintained that 19 out of 20 people buried in the rubble had been pulled to safety.

But the Shanghai city government later said on an official social media account that five of those pulled out were dead.

First Published: Thu, May 16 2019. 15:51 IST

