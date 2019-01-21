JUST IN
Five get life in jail in murder case in UP

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar (UP) 

A court here Monday sentenced five people to life in jail in a 2009 murder case.

District Judge Sanjay Pachauri found Rampal, Prem, Ramphal, Madan and Mainpal guilty under sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code, government counsel Rajiv Sharma said.

The court also imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 5.2 lakh on the five men, he said.

Rampal, Prem, and Ramphal are brothers.

They had gunned down a property dealer, Satender Singh, in his house in Shamli district on January 16, 2009 over a money dispute, Additional District Government Counsel Ashish Tyagi said.

Later, an FIR was registered against the five men based on a complaint filed by Singh's father, Tyagi said.

First Published: Mon, January 21 2019. 20:06 IST

