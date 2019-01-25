Five killed in plane-helicopter crash on Italy glacier

Five people were killed when a helicopter collided with a light aircraft in the in northern Italy, mountain officials said.

Italy's mountain service reported on "a crash between a helicopter and a light aircraft" above Rutor glacier, in the near France, and sent two helicopters to help.

"Five dead ascertained," mountain tweeted, having earlier said that two injured people had been evacuated by helicopter to hospital.

