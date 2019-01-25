JUST IN
Business Standard

Political leaders in West Bengal congratulate Mukherjee on being conferred Bharat Ratna

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Political leaders in West Bengal congratulated former president Pranab Mukherjee on Friday on being conferred the Bharat Ratna.

"It is a matter of great pride for all of us that our very own Pranab Mukherjee is getting the Bharat Ratna. He is one of the most distinguished politicians in the country," former state Congress chief and Member of Parliament Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the state and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) too congratulated Mukherjee.

"His contribution to Indian politics has been immense. He is not only a great son of India but also a great human being," TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.

Mukherjee, Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and singer Bhupen Hazarika will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award, an official statement said on Friday.

