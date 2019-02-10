JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Accident involving UN armored vehicle kills four in Haiti

Man dies in tempo-bike collision in HP's Kangra district
Business Standard

Five militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Kulgam district

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Five militants were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, the Army said here.

The gunbattle broke out after the ultras opened fire on a search team of the security forces in the district's Kellem village this morning, an Army official said.

He said five militants were killed in the encounter. The identity and group affiliation of the ultras are being ascertained.

Weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site, the official added.

Clashes between protestors and security forces broke out near the encounter site, a police official said, adding there were no immediate reports of injury to anyone.

He said the law enforcing agencies were trying to restore order in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, February 10 2019. 13:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements