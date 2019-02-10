Rathour added to India A, U19 support staff; questions raised

The BCCI is set to appoint former Test opener as batting of A and Under 19 teams but since he is a relative of U19 national selector Ashish Kapoor, the recruitment may lead to a 'conflict of interest' controversy.

It has been learnt that GM ( Operations) got a green light for temporary appointment of Rathour and from the (CoA) as "additional staff for A and U19 teams".

However Kapoor is Rathour's brother in law and as per new BCCI constitution, it could lead to a direct case of conflict of interest.

" A and had specifically recommended two names -- Rathour as and as as additional staff for A team," a senior BCCI privy to the development told on condition of anonymity.

"The appointment is on a temporary basis and they will also work with U19 set up during Quadrangular series and also at the NCA. He (Rathour) will also be Rest of coach in Irani Cup," the added.

Rathour is supposed to be part of India U19 set-up during an upcoming Quadrangular series involving India U19 A and B teams along with colts from and

The question being raised is whether GM (Operations) Karim had apprised CoA Rai about problems that can arise due to Rathour's appointment even it has been Dravid's recommendation.

While Karim was unavailable for a comment despite being contacted, a senior did raise a few questions about the process.

"It is not Mr Rai's duty to know who is related to whom. Did Karim intimate him about a potential conflict of interest situation? That's the first question.

"The second question here is whether a due diligence was followed by Karim while appointing Rathour and Yadav? Were proper interviews conducted on basis of advertisement on board'' " he further questioned.

"Last and final point is that if he will work on a temporary basis with U19s, and he is also supposed to work at the batting consultant, so does that mean a (for NCA) will be appointed later."



Rathour, a prolific run getter for and later in Ranji Trophy, played a handful of Tests in 1996 in England and

He was also a national selector till 2016 and during his tenure a couple of inspired selections happened in the senior national team including Punjab's Barinder Sran and Himachal Pradesh's Rishi Dhawan.

A little known left-arm pacer Sran was picked for ODIs in purely on basis of talent with no domestic performance to show for his efforts.

Sran later faded into oblivion and now finds it difficult to get into first XI.

Dhawan still takes lot of wickets on seamer-friendly Dharamsala tracks but is not considered good enough at the international level.

