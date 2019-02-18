Flesh trade racket busted in Chennai; duo held

-
ALSO READ
Man held for forcing Bangladeshi girl into prostitution
Prostitution racket busted, 3 held for sending women to Gulf
16 sentenced to various terms for forcing minor girls into flesh trade
Amsterdam prostitutes could move outside red light area
Police busts prostitution racket, rescues two girls
-
A prostitution racket that was run at a house here has been busted with the arrest of two persons and three women were rescued, police said Monday.
A special police team raided a house at Seven Wells in the city and nabbed Naresh Kumar and Anand Raj, a police release said.
The duo were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.
They have been lodged at the Puzhal prison.
Three women, who were involved in the flesh trade, were rescued and sent to a government home for women, the release added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU