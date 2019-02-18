JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Body of jawan killed in Pulwama encounter taken to his native village in Rajasthan

Why plebiscite was not held in J&K earlier, asks Kamal Haasan
Business Standard

Flesh trade racket busted in Chennai; duo held

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A prostitution racket that was run at a house here has been busted with the arrest of two persons and three women were rescued, police said Monday.

A special police team raided a house at Seven Wells in the city and nabbed Naresh Kumar and Anand Raj, a police release said.

The duo were produced before a local court which remanded them to judicial custody.

They have been lodged at the Puzhal prison.

Three women, who were involved in the flesh trade, were rescued and sent to a government home for women, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 20:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements