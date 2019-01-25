Fly high with Air India on the special R-Day sale

National carrier has offered air tickets at very affordable all-inclusive rates on its domestic and international sectors in the as its tribute to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, an said on Friday.

The tickets with these special fares will be on sale for three days starting from January 26 to 28, 2019 and will be valid for travel till September 30, 2019, the said.

Tickets can be purchased from the website, and city booking offices, call centres and travel agents on a first come first served basis.

On the domestic sectors, the lowest one-way fares starts from Rs 979 in the to Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive, he said.

On the international sectors the lowest round-trip fares to the US starts from Rs 55,000 in the The fares start from Rs 32,000 on the UK and sector, while for Australia, the fares start from Rs 50,000 in the economy class.

For the Far and sectors, the fare starts from Rs 11,000. Similar low fares are on offer for the SAARC and Gulf countries as well, he said.

Offering for business class fares are equally attractive in all the international sectors as well, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)