Flynas to launch Riyadh-Delhi flights from July 1

Flynas, Saudi Arabia's national low-cost carrier airline, Monday announced the launch of weekly five direct international flights between and from July 1.

According to a release from the airlines, these new flights are being introduced as a part of the global expansion strategy.

The also is adding two more flights between and taking to the total number of flights to four per week between these two cities.

will operate these 5 new flights every week between Khalid International Airport (Riyadh, KSA) and (New Delhi, India), it said.

The scheduled flight operations will be on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

currently operates flights between and on Friday and Sunday.

In addition to these flights, the new flights between the two cities are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week starting July 1, the release added.

As part of its global expansion strategy, will also be introducing more new destinations including flights from different Saudi cities to Vienna, Batumi, Baku, and from June 2019, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)