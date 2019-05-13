Flynas to launch Riyadh-Delhi flights from July 1

-
Flynas, Saudi Arabia's national low-cost carrier airline, Monday announced the launch of weekly five direct international flights between Riyadh and New Delhi from July 1.
According to a release from the airlines, these new flights are being introduced as a part of the airlines global expansion strategy.
The airlines also is adding two more flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh taking to the total number of flights to four per week between these two cities.
Flynas will operate these 5 new flights every week between King Khalid International Airport (Riyadh, KSA) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (New Delhi, India), it said.
The scheduled flight operations will be on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Flynas currently operates flights between Hyderabad and Riyadh on Friday and Sunday.
In addition to these flights, the new flights between the two cities are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week starting July 1, the release added.
As part of its global expansion strategy, Flynas will also be introducing more new destinations including flights from different Saudi cities to Vienna, Batumi, Baku, Tbilisi and Athens from June 2019, the airlines said.
