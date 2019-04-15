SpiceJet to begin several international flights from Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet to start 12 new domestic flights from March 31
Stranded passenger situation returns to normal at IGIA
SpiceJet shares jump nearly 9 pc after announcement of new international destinations
Chennai airport not impacted over Boeing 737 MAX grounding
9 flights diverted due to fog, low visibility at Delhi airport
-
Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday said that it will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights from May-end.
According to the airline, it will connect Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo,
Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu.
"SpiceJet already connects Mumbai with a non-stop flight to Dubai and recently announced a new daily direct flight to Bangkok. The airline aims to enhance its operations between Mumbai and Dubai with two additional frequencies," the airline said in a statement.
"SpiceJet will be first and only Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors."
The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on the new routes.
--IANS
rv/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU