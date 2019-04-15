JUST IN
SpiceJet to begin several international flights from Mumbai

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday said that it will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights from May-end.

According to the airline, it will connect Mumbai to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo,

Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu.

"SpiceJet already connects Mumbai with a non-stop flight to Dubai and recently announced a new daily direct flight to Bangkok. The airline aims to enhance its operations between Mumbai and Dubai with two additional frequencies," the airline said in a statement.

"SpiceJet will be first and only Indian budget carrier to launch daily direct flights on the Mumbai-Colombo, Mumbai-Dhaka, Mumbai-Riyadh, Mumbai-Hong Kong and Mumbai-Kathmandu sectors."

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on the new routes.

First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 22:56 IST

