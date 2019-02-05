Fog disrupts rail services, light rain expected in Delhi

Twenty-four trains were delayed after engulfed the national capital on Tuesday morning with the meteorological department forecasting light rains in the evening.

The minimum temperature settled at 9 degrees Celsius.

"Twenty-four trains were delayed with an average delay of around three to four hours," the railways said.

The trains delayed included the Malda-Delhi Farakka Express and Howrah-New Delhi Duronto.

The visibility at Safdarjung was recorded at 1,500 metres at 5.30 am and 1,000 metres at Palam, a meteorological (Met) said.

There were no disruption in flight operations at the IGI airport, a source at the said.

The has forecast shallow for the day ahead with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 23.2 degrees Celsius.

