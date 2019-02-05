Gwyneth Paltrow signs Netflix deal to create Goop show

Hollywood star Paltrow has signed a deal with under which her lifestyle brand will produce a 30-minute docu-series focused on wellness.

The still untitled docu-series, which will premiere on the streaming service later this year, consists of episodes hosted by the site's editors, and Paltrow.

According to Variety, will take help from experts, doctors, and researchers to examine issues relating to physical and spiritual wellness.

"We were speaking to the platform question, and where our people are. They're watching Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen said.

" is a highly visual, tactile person. The quality of everything that we produce is very important to her. She's always looking for white space. Whether it's developing or thinking of content. With this show, I think she's only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive," she added.

Goop's eponymous podcast has also signed an exclusive distribution deal with The podcast, which was hosted by Paltrow and Loehnen, was one of the iTunes store's most-downloaded in 2018.

The team is also developing standalone podcasts with in-house beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June, a hosted by an award-winning chef, and a book club featuring interviews and reviews.

