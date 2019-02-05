Jaitley hits out at opposition, says "kleptocrat's club" wants to capture power

Hitting out at the opposition coming together in support of Mamata Banerjee, Tuesday said that a "kleptocrat's club" was aspiring to capture the reigns of power in the country.

The disproportionate over-reaction by Banerjee to the (CBI) wanting to interrogate the has flagged several issues for a public discourse, the said, adding the most important being that a now aspires to capture the reigns of

In a post titled The Kleptocrat's Club', Jaitley said the chit fund fraud was unearthed in 2012-13. Its investigations were handed over to the CBI by the

The court monitored these investigations. The CBI has interrogated and even arrested some people. Many have been granted bail. If a is also required to be interrogated, how does it become a super emergency, assault on federalism, or destruction of institutions? Jaitley questioned.

Stating that it would be a gross error to assume that Banerjee did this because of a routine investigation involving a police officer, Jaitley said She did it to defocus from other opposition aspirants for the highest office and to project herself as the nucleus of India's opposition.

Since Sunday, Banerjee is sitting on dharna in Kolkata against the CBI's attempt to grill the city police in the chit fund scams, including Saradha.

Today, the CBI is being brutally prevented by physical force and detention of its from investigating a crime legally within its jurisdiction, in the state of It is a textbook illustration of a state government assaulting federalism, Jaitley said.

He said Banerjee's decision to sit on a Dharna received support of many opposition parties who aspire to be in power.

Most of them, or their affiliates, are today being investigated, prosecuted and in some cases have also been convicted for crimes of corruption, he said.

Curiously, the somersaulted his position from Saradha being a scam to shoulder-to-shoulder support to scamster. Interestingly, the first family of where most members are on bail. A non-ideological short-lived coalition of opposition is disaster for India, he said.

Questioning whether New can be ever run by this "kleptocrat's club", Jaitley said those who have lent support to the West Bengal dharna are those who are battling serious allegations of economic improprieties, criminal misconduct and even corruption.

2019 Election will be either Modi Vs. Chaos or Modi Vs. Anarchy. Mamata Banerjee's latest acrobatics are the best evidence of the kind of governance India's opposition can provide, Jaitley said.

