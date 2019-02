: Following are the Bengaluru



Doordarshan Kendra programmes for Monday, February 18:



ON 0530:MARGADARSHANA BYPROF AJITH PRASAD- THYAGA 0545: DEVARANAMA BY SHOBHA MAREGIONAL SERVICE 0600: KRISHIDARASHANA-ACTIVITIES OF AGRICULTURE RESEARCH CENTRE IN CHIKKABALLAPUR 0630: DIVYADARSHANA - 0700: BEST OF SHUBHODAYA - GUEST: AN YELLAPPA REDDY 0745: LIVE 0800: BEST OF SHUBHODAYA - GUEST : NAGESH HEGDEON 0900: NREP - THE IMPRINTS OF - EP.15 0930: SWACHHATA PAKHWADA - SUCCESS STORY IN SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT 1000: DANCE - 1100: LIVE 1115: HEJJE GURUTHU - MADAKARI NAYAKA 1120: HELLO SAKHI - PHONE IN - DHYANA - NEURO SCIENCE NELEYALLI 1200: BEAUTY TIPS - HOW TO HAIR CARE 1230: QUIZ - THAT ANTA HELI - 1300: LIVE 1330: KRISHIDARSHANA- PHONE IN - PRADHAN MANTRI KISSAN SAMMAN NIDHI 1400: CHITHRAMANJARI 1430: MADHURA MADHURAVEE GANA - KANNADA NADU SONGSREGIONAL SERVICE 1500: SPOND SERIAL - APARANJI - EP. 1676 1525: SPOND SERIAL - OLUME - EP.1627 1550: SPOND SERIAL - ANTHARAALA - EP.2064 1615: KANNADA FEATURE FILM - LOVE 94 "CAST : ABHISHEK, SANGHAVI, LAKSHMI & OTHERS "DIR : GK MUDDURAJ - MUSIC : V MANOHAR "DATE OF CC : 14TH JULY 1994 1830: KRISHIDARSHANAON 1900: VARTHEGALU 1930: SPONSORED PROG - HOSA DRUSHTI HOSA MARGA - EP.122 2000: CITY ROUND UP 2015: SPOND SERIAL - NELADA SIRI - EP.929 2030: CHITRAMANJARI - RPT 2100:LIVE NEWS 2130: QUIZ - THAT ANTA HELI - EP.3643 2200: MADHURA MADHURAVEE GANA - KANNADA NADU SONGS 2230: OF KFF T/C AT 1615 HRS 0100: BEAUTY TIPS - RPT OF 1200 HRS 0130: QUIZ - REPEAT OF 1230 HRS 0200: FLAGSHIP - REPEAT OF 0930 HRS 0230: NREP - REPEAT OF 0900 HRS 0300: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 1830 HRS 0330: REPEAT OF PROG T/C AT 0530 HRS 0400:DIVYADARSHANA - REPEAT OF 0630 HRS 0430:KRISHIDARSHANA - REPEAT OF 0600 HRS 0500: DEVARNAMA - RPT.

