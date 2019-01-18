Former Arunachal CM Apang to float new party

Former chief minister Gegong Apang, who quit the after a four-year association earlier this week, Friday said he will form a new political party.

Asserting that he will not join any other party, said, "I will float a new party."



The 69-year-old leader arrived here to attend Saturday's mega opposition rally at the invitation of West Bengal and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee.

He praised Banerjee as a 'great leader' and expressed support for her initiative to defeat the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

has been the of for 22 years in two stints - from January 1980 to January 1999 and again from August 2003 to April 2007.

resigned from the saffron party in a letter sent to on Tuesday. He had left the and joined the ahead of the 2014 general election.

