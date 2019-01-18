Real Kashmir look to continue unbeaten run in Shillong

Real FC would look to continue their five-match unbeaten run when they take on Lajong in their 13th round fixture here on Saturday.

In the five games that Real have been on the road over the last month, they have won two and drawn three to make themselves title contenders in their debut season.

The Srinagar-based side would like to get the job done against a struggling Lajong, which has copped 10 defeats in their 10 league games so far, before heading home. With five points adrift from leaders FC, Real (22 points from 12 matches) would want to return home with full three points from Saturday's match at the

After a slow start, Real Kashmir have also found their scoring boots, netting 15 goals which began with a 6-1 drubbing of their Saturday opponents in the first leg fixture at a month back.

The memories of that game will weigh heavy on the home side, as will the record of the weakest defence in the league having conceded 36 times.

But Lajong can score and the fact that Phrangki Buam (4), a young talent among many in the side, is the joint second highest Indian goal scorer. Players like Samuel Lalmuanpuia, and have shown enough promise and can be dangerous on their day.

"My job is to encourage the young team. They are the future of the national team and the North East. The mentality is good, my main job is to guide them correctly. Real Kashmir is a difficult team to play with, but in a game anything can happen. Our team will give our best," said in the

The home side will, however, be up against the stingiest defence of the league. Kashmir have so far let in only seven goals and has certainly put up a wall ahead of a confident and sound Bilal in the Kashmir goal.

" Lajong is a very difficult side to play against even though we are in a good spot and have won a few matches. Lajong plays in the same way but we have to give our best tomorrow. We are enjoying the occasion and the players we have. We do not get carried away by the wins but we always try to put up a better match," Robertson said.

