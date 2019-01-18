Stock markets rebound on China-US trade breakthrough hopes

Stock markets rebounded more than one percent Friday, buoyed by hopes of a in the US- trade war.

European and Asian indices bounced back after (WSJ) reported that the US was considering lifting tariffs on as officials look to hammer out a trade deal.

US stocks gained Thursday on the report, recovering from a wobble triggered by that the US was carrying out a criminal probe into Chinese

"Global markets are enjoying an overwhelmingly bullish end to the week, with hopes of a potential in US- trade talks helping drive optimism throughout both and now Europe," said Joshua Mahony, at traders

The WSJ reported that had raised the idea with US Trade of removing some or all levies on in return for structural reforms.

It said the move was part of a bid to reassure markets and bolster the odds of a bigger trade deal, ending a months-long saga that is beginning to impact economies around the world, particularly China.

However, the Treasury Department told AFP that no formal recommendation had been made by either Mnuchin or Lighthizer in the talks, which were "nowhere near completion".

"The has said that there have been no formal talks to scale back tariffs, but the market saw the half glass full as the reports signal that concessions are in the works," said Alfonso Esparza, at

However, there was scepticism among some analysts, with the two sides still far apart on a number of issues, particularly regarding intellectual property.

On currency markets the pound edged up and was sitting around two-month highs against the dollar as dealers bet that Britain would not leave the without a deal.

After her grand Brexit plan was soundly rebuffed by MPs this week, British has called cross-party talks to put together a "Plan B" by Monday.

If that does not work, there is a growing expectation that the March 29 exit deadline will be pushed back to give May more time to reach another deal or possibly call another referendum.

meanwhile rose on the China-US tariffs report and after OPEC said it had cut output in December before a new agreement to limit supply took effect.

Both main contracts are up around a fifth since the end of December, thanks to an agreement to cut output by OPEC and other key producers including

That followed almost three months of losses that wiped around 40 percent off prices amid concerns supply was running ahead of demand.

