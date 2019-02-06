Former Congress MLA joins Biju Janata Dal

Former MLA Jogesh Singh formally joined the ruling (BJD) on Wednesday, three weeks after he resigned from the

Singh, who represented seat, joined the BJD in the presence of Chief Minister and party

Welcoming the former legislator, Patnaik said Singh's joining will further strengthen the BJD in the tribal dominated Sundargarh.

Singh's entry into the ruling BJD coincided with the visit of to to address rallies at Bhawanipatna in district and Rourkela in district on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in will be held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

Singh said he will work with dedication and commitment under the leadership of for speedy development of Sundargarh and welfare of its people.

Singh had on January 18 sent his resignation to the AICC on 'moral ground' after he was suspended by Odisha Pradesh Committee (OPCC) on charge of making alleged anti-party remarks.

The party had suspended Singh from Congress after he publicly praised on several occasions.

Subsequently, he resigned as member of on January 22.

Prior to his suspension, Singh, a two-time MLA had also announced that he would not join meeting in Bhubaneswar on January 25.

Singh's entry into the BJD comes close on the heels of former Congress MLA from Jharsuguda, Naba Kishore Das joining the ruling party last month. Das, who was OPCC working president, had earlier resigned from the grand old party.

