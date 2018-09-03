BJD plans Nuakhai celebration in western region

The ruling Monday decided to hold congregation of people for 12 days from September 20 to celebrate the festival in Western

This was revealed by from Bolangir Kalikesh Singhdeo. "All political leaders in the region used to organise 'Bhet Ghat' (meeting or congregation) on the occasion. The BJD will also hold such congregation," Singhdeo said.

He said, the festival would be observed from September 20 till October 2.

is an agricultural festival mainly observed by people of Western It is observed to welcome the new rice of the season.

Sources in the party said that the "Bhet Ghat" will be organised in all the 34 assembly segments located in the western districts of Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh and Nuapada in the western region.

During the 'Bhet Ghat', mass feast and musical programmes are held in nook and corner of the western region.

This time, the lagna (moment) for celebrating western was fixed for September 14.

With BJD planning celebration of the Nuakhai festival, opposition BJP has strongly condemned the move.

"Why the ruling party was not celebration the festival earlier. This time keeping any eye on the next elections and realising that the regional party's base had eroded in the region, the BJD planned made such a move," alleged BJP MLA Pradip Purohit, who hails from Western

of Opposition Narasingha Mishra of Congress, who hails from Bolangir in western Odisha, said: "This is good for all to celebrate the festival. But, observing the festival targeting elections is not acceptable.

