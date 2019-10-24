Former DU professor SAR Geelani, acquitted in Parliament attack case, dies

-
Former Delhi University professor S A R Geelani, who was arrested and later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the Parliament attack case, died here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said.
"He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest," a family member confirmed.
Geelani, who used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College, is survived by his wife and two daughters.
