Former DU professor SAR Geelani, acquitted in Parliament attack case, dies

"He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest," a family member confirmed

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SAR Geelani, Patiala House
Former Delhi University professor SAR Geelani being taken to Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Former Delhi University professor S A R Geelani, who was arrested and later acquitted by the Supreme Court in connection with the Parliament attack case, died here on Thursday following a cardiac arrest, his family said.

"He passed away on Thursday evening due to cardiac arrest," a family member confirmed.

Geelani, who used to teach Arabic language at Delhi University's Zakir Hussain College, is survived by his wife and two daughters.
