Former HC judge Kotwal to head advisory board under J-K PSA

Former and Kashmir High Court Janak will be the under the state Public Safety Act, 1978, an said Wednesday.

The (SAC), which met here Tuesday evening under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Malik, accorded sanction to Kotwal's appointment as under the and Kashmir Public Safety Act, he said.

Kotwal will also function as the chairman advisory board, in terms of the provisions of the and Kashmir Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act and the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988, the said.

The position of under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act was lying vacant since March 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)