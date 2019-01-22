Former IAS officer S Krishnan to be appointed fourth advisor to JK Governor

Former IAS officer Skandan Krishnan would be the fourth advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, officials said on Tuesday.
His appointment comes over a month after B B Vyas resigned from the post following his selection as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
Krishnan, joined the IAS in 1982 and was allotted Tamil Nadu cadre.
He held various senior-level positions in the state before joining the Government of India, the officials said.
