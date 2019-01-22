JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Assembly Secretariat examining if plea on MLAs' assets amounts to breach of privilege: Speaker

Hasan Ali rescues Pakistan innings in second ODI
Business Standard

Former IAS officer S Krishnan to be appointed fourth advisor to JK Governor

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Former IAS officer Skandan Krishnan would be the fourth advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, officials said on Tuesday.

His appointment comes over a month after B B Vyas resigned from the post following his selection as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Krishnan, joined the IAS in 1982 and was allotted Tamil Nadu cadre.

He held various senior-level positions in the state before joining the Government of India, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 20:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements