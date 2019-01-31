Former IIMC director Hiten Bhaya passes away

-
ALSO READ
MNC employee raped by colleagues in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj
7-yr-old 'molested' while sleeping in Delhi's Vasant Kunj
Woman, domestic help found murdered in Vasant Kunj Enclave
Delhi: Fashion designer, help murdered in Vasant Kunj, 3 arrested
Fashion designer, domestic help killed in Vasant Kunj Enclave, three arrested
-
Former Planning Commission member and ex-director of IIMC Hiten Bhaya passed away at his residence in south Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Thursday, a family member said.
Bhaya was 98.
He passed away at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, Bhaya's son-in-law Ranjit Nair said.
Bhaya was a member of the Planning Commission in the Rajiv Gandhi government and had also served as director of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and chairman of Hindustan Steel.
An alumnus of Patna University, he is survived by his two daughters and a son. His wife had passed way in 2009.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU