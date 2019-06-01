JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono dies at age 66

AP  |  Jakarta 

Former Indonesian first lady Ani Yudhoyono has died in Singapore. She was 66.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry in a statement of condolences says Yudhoyono passed away on Saturday morning.

She was the wife of Indonesia's sixth President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono.

She had been treated for cancer at National University Hospital in Singapore for several months.

She is survived by her husband, two sons and grandchildren.

First Published: Sat, June 01 2019. 12:15 IST

