S Korea urges restraint after North's missile test

South Korea's Kyeong-doo is fending off calls to step up pressure on after it test-fired missiles last month.

told an annual security conference in Singapore Saturday that the tests are being investigated and a conclusion is within reach.

itself has defended the launches, saying it was exercising its right to self-defense.

The US and say tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause that began in late 2017. Both called it a violation of resolutions.

says has shown it intends to work toward peace and urged the international community to "assure North Korea that the decision to denuclearize is indeed the right decision.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)