HBO's 'Silicon Valley' to end after sixth season

-
ALSO READ
Infogain appoints Jitinder Sethi as VP - Strategic Solutions and Chief Enterprise Architect
America 'land of opportunities' where failure not stigma: Indian-American entrepreneur
West Bengal govt to expand Silicon Valley Hub
Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae to star in romantic comedy
Powerful storm hits Southern California, flooding highways
-
"Silicon Valley", HBO's hit sitcom about a tech start-up, is set to conclude after its sixth season.
The fifth season of the show, consisting 10 episodes, had premiered in March this year.
The series, featuring Thomas Middleditch, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr and Josh Brener, has been created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky.
"Deadpool" star TJ Miller was also a part of the show but his association ended after the fourth season.
According to Variety, the sixth and final season, which will consist of seven episodes, will premiere in late 2019.
The show has been nominated for multiple Emmys throughout its run, including best comedy series. It won two awards in 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU