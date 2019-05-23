JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Jharkhand CM Shibu Soren loses from Dumka seat

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

JMM president Shibu Soren lost the Dumka (ST) seat to BJP's Sunil Soren by 47,590 votes, officials said Thursday.

While Shibu Soren got 4,37,333 votes, Sunil Soren polled 4,84,923 votes, they said.

The former chief minister had won the seat eight times.

BJP's sitting MP and former state police chief Vishnu Dayal Ram retained the Palamau (SC) seat, defeating his nearest rival, Ghuran Ram of the RJD, by a margin of 4,75,284 votes.

In Giridih, state water resources minister and Ajsu party candidate Chandraprakash Choudhary defeated JMM's Jagarnath Mahato by 2,48,347 votes.

BJP and Ajsu party fought the elections in alliance for the first time.

Thu, May 23 2019. 21:01 IST

