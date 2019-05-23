JUST IN
Varun Gandhi wins from Pilibhit seat

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

BJP leader Varun Gandhi Thursday won the Pilibhit Lok Sabha seat defeating Hemraj Verma of the SP by a margin of over 2.50 lakh votes.

The seat was held by Varun Gandhis's mother and Union minister Maneka Gandhi. This time she is contesting from Sultanpur seat, where Varun Gandhi had won in the last general election.

Varun Gandhi polled over seven lakh votes, while Verma got over 4.48 lakh votes.

