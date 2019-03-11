Former Khurda MLA Jitu Mitra returns to BJD

and former MLA from Khurda, Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, Monday joined the ruling BJD, party sources said.

The two-rime MLA, popularly known as Jitu Mitra, had quit the BJD in 2014 after being denied a party ticket. He then switched over to the BJP and contested the Assembly elections unsuccessfully, they said.

Mitra returned to the BJD's fold on Monday in the presence of here.

Mitra, who was elected to the 12th Assembly as an and later on a BJD ticket, said: "This is like homecoming for me. Myself and sitting MLA Rajendra Sahu, will work together to strengthen the BJD".

"I am glad that returned to the party. I welcome him and his supporters to the party. His joining will strengthen the BJD," Patnaik said.

