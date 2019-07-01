Former MLAs, including ex Delhi BSP president, join BJP

Two former MLAs, including ex-president of the BSP's Delhi unit Chaudhary Surendra Kumar, joined the BJP in presence of its state chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday.

Two-time Congress MLA from Timarpur seat Surendrapal Singh Bittu also joined the BJP, slamming his former party as "seeped in dynastic politics". He also accused the AAP of being involved in "corruption".

Kumar, who was elected MLA on BSP ticket from Gokalpur constituency in 2008, also criticised his former party's supremo Mayawati, accusing her of using Dalits as a vote bank.

Bittu was elected MLA of Timarpur in 2003 and 2008. He had joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2017.

Kumar was president of Delhi BSP till Lok Sabha polls in May.

Both the former MLAs were accompanied by large number of their supporters who joined the BJP along with them.

Tiwari, who welcomed them into the party, said that more and more leaders from other parties are joining the BJP inspired by the work undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the second term of NDA government at the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)