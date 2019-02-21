Four arrested for stealing 150 mobiles from Flipkart's delivery hub

Four men was arrested for allegedly stealing 150 from an online shopping portal's delivery hub at Alipur, police said today.

A complaint was received from Maan Singh, a certified vigilance investigation expert of security team, on February 19 that the mobile phones, being transported from their delivery hub to a warehouse at Binola, Bilaspur, were stolen, (Crime) Police said.

A case was registered and investigation was undertaken, he said.

"Four members of a gang were arrested from Dwarka area, including Santosh Kumar, leading to the recovery of 30 multi-brand new from their possession," said the

The accused, Santosh Kumar, Brijmohan, Akhilesh and Ranjit, are drivers by profession with different transport companies in Delhi, he said.

and Brijmohan were found involved in a theft case of a similar nature registered at police station in UP in which they had stolen more than 100 sugar sacks from a container carrying public distribution ration, the said.

Thirty stolen worth Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from the gang, he added.

